All lanes of northbound 215 Freeway in San Bernardino closed after crash, fuel spill

All lanes of the northbound 215 Freeway in San Bernardino are closed after a crash involving a tanker truck caused a fuel spill Friday morning.

A Sig Alert has been issued for the freeway north between University Parkway and Palm Avenue.

KCAL News Anchor Kalyna Astrinos suggests taking the northbound or southbound 15 Freeway, Cajon Boulevard, or Kendall Drive.

It is unclear how long the roadway will be closed. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.