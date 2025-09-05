Watch CBS News
All lanes of northbound 215 Freeway in San Bernardino closed after crash, fuel spill

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
All lanes of the northbound 215 Freeway in San Bernardino are closed after a crash involving a tanker truck caused a fuel spill Friday morning. 

A Sig Alert has been issued for the freeway north between University Parkway and Palm Avenue.

KCAL News Anchor Kalyna Astrinos suggests taking the northbound or southbound 15 Freeway, Cajon Boulevard, or Kendall Drive. 

It is unclear how long the roadway will be closed. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

