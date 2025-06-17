Multiple lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway in North Hollywood closed after double fatal crash

Multiple lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway in North Hollywood are closed Tuesday morning after a double fatal crash.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for all lanes at Tujunga Avenue. All lanes of the westbound 134 Freeway transition to the westbound 101 Freeway and the Tujunga Avenue on-ramp is also closed. Officials are diverting traffic to the northbound 170 Freeway.

Lanes will remain closed for several hours while crews work to clear the roadway.

The CHP said they received a call around 2:19 a.m. about a multi-vehicle crash. They are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Drivers are urged to travel with caution in the area.