Riverside County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico, deputies say

A 50-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in unincorporated Riverside County last weekend was arrested in Mexico, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the 98000 block of Surfside Avenue on Sunday, June 28, at around 12:10 a.m. in the community known as North Shore, near the Salton Sea, Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies said. At the time, they were called to the spot of the shooting and arrived to find 44-year-old Mecca resident Alberto Padron suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. Another man was also wounded in the shooting, but was expected to survive, deputies said.

Adolfo Suarez Lopez Jr., the 50-year-old Indio man wanted for his alleged part in a deadly double shooting in the North Shore community on Sunday, June 28, 2026. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

As their investigation continued, Central Homicide Unit investigators identified the alleged gunman as 50-year-old Adolfo Suarez Lopez. At the time of identification, deputies urged the public to be advised that he was armed and dangerous, as they had obtained an arrest warrant for murder and were seeking help locating him.

On Friday, July 3, deputies said that Lopez, an Indio resident, was located in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, by Mexican authorities.

"Lopez Jr. was turned over to the Riverside County Gang Impact Team at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and was later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center," an updated news release from RSO said. "This investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time."

As they continue to probe the incident, RSO Central Homicide Unit investigators asked anyone who knows more to contact Investigator Cook at 951-955-2777 or Thermal Station Sheriff's Station Investigator Stuhrmann at 760-863-8990.