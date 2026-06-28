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1 dead, 1 wounded after Riverside County shooting near Salton Sea

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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One person was killed and another was wounded during a shooting in an unincorporated part of Riverside County on Sunday. 

Deputies were called to the 98000 block of Surfside Avenue, in the community known as North Shore near the Salton Sea, at around 12:10 a.m. upon learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. 

"Upon arrival, deputies located two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," the release said. "Deputies provided medical aid until paramedics arrived."

A 44-year-old man, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 43-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, deputies said. 

Investigators with RSO's Central Homicide Unit were contacted to assume the investigation.

No arrests have yet been reported, but department officials said that investigators are "actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the suspect(s)."

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigator Cook at 951-955-2777 or Thermal Station Sheriff's Station Investigator Stuhrmann at 760-863-8990.

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