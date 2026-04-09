North Hollywood coffee shop owner frustrated after yet another burglary

A North Hollywood coffee shop owner is voicing his frustrations after his small business was targeted by burglars yet again, marking what he says is the third time that he's been hit.

Cara Vana owner Jesse Valencia says that two of those incidents have happened in the last month, including when the coffee shop was one of six small businesses in the San Fernando Valley to get targeted on the same November night.

The most recent instance happened early Wednesday morning, when three suspects were seen outside of the business via surveillance video. The footage shows one of the suspects using a stick-like object to shatter the front door of the shop before all three rush inside.

Three suspects during an alleged break-in at Cara Vana Coffee Shop in North Hollywood. Cara Vana Coffee Shop

Valencia said that the suspects only took whatever small change they found in the registers, but said that the damage to the door would put them back.

"Sad to say, I'm almost getting used to it. I already have the people that I need to call in order to fix the problem, but this time hopefully we can put a metal fence in front or, you know, get some other type of security around here," Valencia said.