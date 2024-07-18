North Hills dog dies after tragic delivery accident

A woman from North Hills claims her dog died after a UPS driver tossed a heavy package over her front gate.

Naria Harutjunjan said the 55-pound package landed on her small dog, Lulu.

"I took the package and I saw my dog, she couldn't move anymore," Harutjunjan said.

She said it happened Wednesday, just after 5 p.m. Security camera video from the next-door neighbor shows the UPS driver approach the home with the large package and then throw it over the gate.

Harutjunjan's Ring camera picks up seemingly moments later, showing the driver squatting and looking toward the front gate in the direction of the package. Soon after, he drives away.

"My neighbors were there," Harutjunjan said. "They helped me with the dog to bring her to the Mission Hills clinic. But they said, she passed away."

Her two dogs, Cookie and Lulu were let out to play and started noticing something outside the gate. The UPS driver didn't ring the bell before dropping off the package, according to Harutjunjan. One of the dogs was put inside, but in the time Naria went back out to grab Lulu that's when she saw the horrifying sight.

She said she has contacted both UPS and Amazon.

"He could kill me," she said. "He could kill any baby playing here, or killing anybody else.

Harutjunjan said she rescued the dog a year ago.

"Yesterday, before I went to let her out, I took her and I said, 'I don't know, Lulu, why but I love you so much. That was the last time,'" Harutjunjan said.

UPS expressed its concern about the situation through a statement.

"We recently learned of the situation in North Hills," UPS stated. "We are certainly concerned and will contact the customer. We will investigate and take appropriate action."

Meanwhile, Harutjunjan said she has been in touch with her attorney, as they took look to take possible legal action against UPS, the driver and Amazon.