The 61-year-old man who is accused of crashing his minivan onto a North Hollywood sidewalk, killing three people, made his first court appearance on Monday.

Ihor Demianenko, of Valley Village, allegedly had a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit after he crashed his minivan, hitting a food vendor tent and several people, prosecutors said.

Ihor Demianenko remains jailed on $6 million bail. CBS LA

Demianenko has been charged with three felony counts of murder and one felony count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher causing injury. His court arraignment has been continued until Dec. 16.

On the evening of Nov. 10, Demianenko was allegedly speeding near the intersection of Lankershim and Chandler boulevards when he drove his Toyota Sienna onto the sidewalk, near the North Hollywood Metro Station entrance.

Francesca Krystine Esker, 39, Teodora De Jesus Villalobos, 57, and Maria Angelica Peck, 73, were killed at the scene. Two other people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Demianenko remains jailed on more than $6 million bail.

Los Angeles City Councilman Adrin Nazarian has partnered with nonprofit organization ICON CDC to create a fundraiser to assist the families of the three victims. It can be found by searching the keywords: "NoHo Metro Station Street Vendor Support Fund."