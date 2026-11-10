At least 3 dead after car crashes into North Hollywood food stand

At least three people are dead after a car crashed into a food stand near a North Hollywood bus stop on Tuesday night.

It happened at around 5:55 p.m. near the Metro bus stop at the corner of Lankershim and Chandler boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters said three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation. It's unclear if the driver was injured in the crash.

Aerial footage showed what looked to be a white SUV stopped on the sidewalk underneath a canopy, where the food stand was set up.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.