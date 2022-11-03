No winning tickets sold; Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5 billion
Another drawing, another miss. The Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5 billion after the California Lottery announced that no one hit the lucky six numbers.
The winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and a Powerball of 23. It has been 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.