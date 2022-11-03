No winning tickets sold; Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5 billion

Here are the winning numbers for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot

Another drawing, another miss. The Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5 billion after the California Lottery announced that no one hit the lucky six numbers.

Once again, NO ONE hit the massive #jackpot. That means it now rolls to an estimated $1.5 BILLION. We are so thankful to everyone playing and supporting #California schools.#CALottery — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) November 3, 2022

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and a Powerball of 23. It has been 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3.