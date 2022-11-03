Watch CBS News
Local News

No winning tickets sold; Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5 billion

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Here are the winning numbers for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
Here are the winning numbers for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot 01:15

Another drawing, another miss. The Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5 billion after the California Lottery announced that no one hit the lucky six numbers.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and a Powerball of 23. It has been 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 9:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.