No more break at the pump? LA gas prices on the rise again

After slowly and steadily dipping for about a month, Los Angeles County gas prices rose for the sixth straight day Tuesday.

The average price of a gallon of regular in Los Angeles County is now $5.82.

The average price has risen 5.3 cents over the past six days following a run of 28 decreases in 30 days totaling 29.6 cents, according to numbers from AAA.

It is 4.6 cents more than one week ago and $1.73 higher than one year ago, but 16 cents less than one month ago.

On March 22, L.A. County's average topped $6 per gallon for the first time ever.

"As long as the supply remains tight, it will be hard for crude oil prices to fall and consumers will in turn face higher prices at the pump," Andrew Gross, AAA national public relations manager, said Monday.

Gas prices have been on the rise since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in March. The invasion has continued to destabilize energy markets worldwide.

California gas prices are also exacerbated because the state has the highest gas tax in the nation, at 51.1 cents per gallon. The gas tax is scheduled to increase again on July 1 because of inflation.

Republican state leaders have called for a temporary suspension of the gas tax, a proposal which Democratic leaders oppose. Gov. Gavin Newsom has countered with a gas rebate.

In late March, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would release one million barrels of oil per day to help combat the rising prices.

Meanwhile, the Orange County average for a gallon of regular sits at $5.77. It is 6.3 cents more than one week ago and $1.71 higher than one year ago, but 16 cents less than one month ago.