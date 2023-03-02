No injuries following avalanches at Mt. Baldy

Mt. Baldy will be closed after 15 feet came rushing down the mountain, according to the resort.

According to the National Weather Service, 106 inches of snow fell onto Mt. Baldy after the storm that passed through on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The avalanches, which started at about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, forced the Mt. Baldy Resort to close because of the massive amounts of snow that covered sections of Baldy Road. According to one resort employee, the avalanche brought about 15 feet of snow into the resort's parking lot.

According to San Bernardino County Supervisor Jesse Armendarez, no injuries were reported.

The Angeles National Forest announced that the areas near the Mt. Baldy Resort will also be closed for snowplay. Officials said the potential for more dangerous avalanches will last for at least a day.

Elsewhere in the Inland Empire, the NWS has issued a Freeze Warning for the San Bernardino and Riverside Valleys from midnight until 8 a.m. Thursday. The weather service told residents in to expect sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees.

The Freeze Warning affects: