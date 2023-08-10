No charges filed in Kevin de Leon December altercation with an activist

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office declined to file any charges stemming from a December 2022 physical altercation between L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon and an activist at a Lincoln Park toy giveaway.

The councilman, wearing a Santa hat, was at the event where he was confronted by activists calling for his resignation. Jason Reedy was one of those activists and cellphone video shows de Leon trying to escape from the accusers, including Reedy.

Reedy and the councilman end up face to face and the councilman is seen shoving Reedy to the ground.

Following the altercation, both Reedy and De León filed police reports claiming the other attacked first. After the district attorney's decision to not file any charges was announced, both parties expressed their disappointment.

De Leon said back in December, that Reedy headbutted him in the forehead, and that moment was not seen on camera. De León added that after he grabbed Reedy and pushed him around the corner, he was hit "across the face" twice.

He also says that his Chief of Staff, Jennifer Barraza, took an elbow to the face when she tried to intervene.

De Leon issued a statement Wednesday saying he was "disappointed" in the decision not to file any charges against Reedy.

Reedy told the Los Angeles Times that he was relieved he was not being charged, as he was the one that was assaulted and attacked.