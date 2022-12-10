Councilmember Kevin de León involved in fight during community holiday event

Councilmember Kevin de León was involved in a fight during a Lincoln Heights holiday event.

"This evening a staff member, volunteer, and I were violently and physically assaulted by self-proclaimed activists at a community holiday event to the dismay of a multitude of families and children who were there to celebrate a Christmas tree lighting and to receive toys and food," the councilmember said in a statement.

A post on Twitter alleged to show de León assaulting a local organizer. However, de León and his camp disputed this claim.

According to de León's spokesperson, the councilman was on stage at about 6:30 p.m. when a group of 5 to 6 people approached him. The group rushed de León as he tried to exit off the stage with a woman and her infant. At this point, one of the people in the group headbutted de León which caused an altercation between the two men.

De León's Chief of Staff was hit during the ensuing melee.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they responded to the location of the event after receiving a report of a "large group fight." Authorities said that when officers arrived there was a man receiving treatment from paramedics for "body pain."

LAPD did not release the names of the people involved and have not taken anyone into custody.

On Friday, after a months-long absence, Kevin de León returned to City Council chambers for the first time since the fallout following the release of a racist conversation involving the embattled councilman and two other councilmembers.

"The escalating rhetoric is hitting a fever pitch, transcending from verbal threats into actual acts of violence and must end before more serious harm or loss of life occurs," de León's spokesperson said. "Violence is not free speech and has no place in politics or democracy."