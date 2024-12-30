Nixon Library invites public to write in condolence book for President Jimmy Carter's family

Beginning Monday, the Nixon Foundation invites the public to pay tribute to President Jimmy Carter by writing messages in a condolence book at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. Once complete, the book will be sent to the Carter family.

The book gives the Southern California community a chance to remember and mourn the late president, as his humanitarian work after his presidential days directly impacted the area through his partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

Following Carter's Dec. 29 death, the Richard Nixon Foundation put up a statement on X by President Nixon's daughters, Tricia Nixon Cox and Julie Nixon Eisenhower.

"His hands-on humanitarian work, which he and Mrs. Carter tirelessly carried out together, helped to provide decent housing, eradicate disease, and improve the lives of millions in communities both at home and abroad."

The Nixon Foundation invites the public to visit the Nixon Library starting tomorrow, Dec. 30, to pay tribute to President Jimmy Carter.



Visitors are invited to write condolence messages in a book to be compiled and sent to the Carter family. pic.twitter.com/jBvKUr3hJs — Richard Nixon Foundation (@nixonfoundation) December 29, 2024

The 1984 inaugural Carter Work Project, where he and Ms. Carter first led a group of Habitat for Humanity volunteers to New York to build safe and affordable housing, continues to be an annual event.

Los Angeles was the site of two of those annual home builds, in 1995 in the Watts/Willowbrook neighborhood and again in 2007 in South Los Angeles and San Pedro, where 30 houses were built while dozens of others were refurbished.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who worked with Carter at the San Pedro build, released a statement upon Carter's passing.

"Jimmy Carter's extraordinary public service didn't end when his presidency did. For decades he has remained an icon of kindness and humility, and a champion of peace," Hahn said. "His legacy will live on for generations to come not only here but around the world. May he rest in peace."

Austin Habitat for Humanity, in Texas, is to host the 2025 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

The Nixon Library in Yorba Linda is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.