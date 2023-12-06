Nine hole golf at Dodger Stadium, it's happening through Sunday

It's not the Wilshire Country Club or the Riviera, it's Chavez Ravine, and over the next five days golf clubs will be swinging at Dodger Stadium.

Upper Deck Golf takes over the stadium Wednesday through Sunday, with a nine-hole stadium course. Players get a chance to hit from every level of the stadium, with the ninth hole on the top deck.

Dodgers 365 is expanding non-gameday events at the stadium and the program's executive director said with the success of Top Golf's driving range experience at the stadium last year, they decided to do more. For the first time, a round of golf can be played at Dodger Stadium Dec. 6 through Dec. 10.

"You're going to be hitting tee shots from every single level here, working your way all the way around, getting your steps in. You're going to get some fun, grab a beer along the way and you're going to crush one off the top deck at hole nine, which we are really excited about," Chris Koeing, Dodgers 365 executive director said.

Players will receive golf balls to play on the course and are allowed to bring their own clubs, sand wedge through 8 Iron only, or complimentary clubs will be provided.

There will be music, drinks, food, and multiple golfing challenges at a clubhouse bar and festival area inside the stadium. For more information and to reserve a tee time, click here.