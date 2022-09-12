Nine French bulldogs stolen from home in Northridge

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the theft of nine French bulldogs that were stolen Sunday in Northridge.

LAPD

The theft at a residence in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue happened around 3 p.m., the LAPD reported.

The victim whose dogs were stolen told police he left the dogs at the location that was being watched by a friend.

While he was gone his friend said two suspects wearing ski masks came to the residence and stole the puppies. One suspect was described to police as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing an estimated 180 pounds.

He was wearing a black ski mask, purple shirt and black pants.

The second suspect spoke Spanish during the theft, a witness told police. He was described as a male Hispanic, 5-feet-10-inches, and an estimated 150 pounds. He was wearing a black ski mask.

The person watching the dogs was not reported to have been injured in the theft.

Anyone with information on the dogs was asked to call the LAPD's Devonshire Division at 818-832-0633 or the department's 24/7 tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.