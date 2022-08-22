Newsom rejects bill allowing opioid users to legally inject drugs under supervision

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. He said the bill could have brought "a world of unintended consequences."

Proponents wanted to give people who already would use drugs a place to inject them while trained staff stand by to help if they suffer accidental overdoses. Newsom's veto Monday comes amid a spike in overdose deaths amid a national opioid crisis. But opponents say the bill in effect would have condoned the use of dangerous drugs.