Newport woman charged after being shot by police

A Newport Beach woman was charged for her connection with a confrontation that led to her being shot on Sunday.

Authorities were initially sent to the scene in the 1600 block of San Miguel Drive following reports of domestic violence. Before they arrived, the woman, 43-year-old Stacey Noonan, allegedly ran across the street to the Baywood Apartment Homes.

Newport Beach police located Noonan, who was said to be armed.

After an undisclosed amount of time, one of the officers shot Noonan, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, one of the officers also sustained minor injuries in the confrontation.

Noonan was charged with two felony counts of resisting arrest and single misdemeanor counts of battery, violating a protective order and petty theft.

That officer was placed on administrative leave, which is customary following officer-involved shootings.