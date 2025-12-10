Newport Beach homeless encampment and debris cleared from nature preserve

A homeless encampment at the Santa Ana River Marsh in Newport Beach was cleared out on Wednesday, following the recent countywide adoption of an anti-encampment ordinance.

Teams conducted initial outreach to offer people encamping in the marsh area access to shelter, housing, treatment, and supportive services.

"When conditions pose fire risks, threaten sensitive habitat, or endanger the community, we must act," Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said. "This is a nature preserve. We cannot have individuals out here living."

Santa Ana River Marsh encampment cleanup CBS LA

Last month, OC Supervisors adopted an ordinance that allows law enforcement to arrest and fine people who are camping in county parks, flood channels, and other county properties.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had posted notices of citation warnings at the cleanup site for a first offense and arrest for multiple offenses per federal regulations governing the property.

Santa Ana River Marsh encampment cleanup. CBS LA

"It's been an ongoing effort, over several weeks, they have been out here talking to people, getting people access to resources," Foley said.

"When we first started the effort a couple of months ago, we had one out of 14 people accept services. The last report I got, was that it increased to three out of 12. So, we're making progress."

Foley noted that work will continue in the Santa Ana River Marsh area, just east of Pacific Coast Highway, to restore the marsh and repair fencing as all debris is removed.