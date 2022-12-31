New Year's Eve events underway throughout Southland

With just hours remaining until Americans ring in the new year, plenty of celebrations are underway for Angelenos looking to begin 2023 with some excitement.

Los Angeles County

Grand Park NYELA celebration (8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.) - For the first time in two years, spectators are invited to enjoy the 3D light show projected on Los Angeles City Hall, along with various live music performances that include Grammy-nominated musicians like Cimafunk and more.

(8 p.m. to 1 a.m.) - For a unique party experience, people can head to the iconic Queen Mary for a night-long event where the "ship's decks and ballrooms will be brought to life with live music on multiple stages, dancing, themed experiences, and immersive entertainment, with a nod to Art Deco and the over-the-top Roaring Twenties."



(11:30 p.m.) - The annual spectacle returns to the Santa Monica Pier, with beachgoers treated to a "dazzling display of lights on the Pacific Wheel situated over Santa Monica State Beach." The 90-foot ferris wheel will display designs, colorful displays and a 60-second countdown to bring in the New Year.

(starts at 9 p.m.) - "Preciosa Night" will ring in 2023 with a huge party for queer women of color at the historic LGBTQ+ venue, Catch One, located on W. Pico Boulevard. Marina Del Rey New Year's Eve Fireworks (7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) - People are invited to begin the New Year under a sky filled with an amazing firework show at Fisherman's Village, Burton Chace Park or anywhere near the South Jetty. Prior to the shows, one at 8:59 p.m. and the other at 11:59 p.m., the family-friendly Glow Party returns to Burton Chace Park, beginning at 7 p.m.

Orange County

Anaheim Countdown to 2023 ( ) - A full day of events includes live music, raffles and a street fair at STC GardenWalk, located at 400 W. Disney Way.

(12 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.) - WinterFest is a "magical holiday wonderland with oversized décor, over one million lights, immersive walk-through experiences, and of course, Santa." New Year's Eve at Knott's Berry Farm with Fireworks Show (9 a.m. to 1 a.m.) - Extended hours allow guests to enjoy one of Southern California's many theme parks throughout the day before a firework show, live entertainment and other special events begin to ring in the new year.



Inland Empire

Temecula Grape Drop (6 p.m. to 1 a.m.) - For the 14th year in a row, the City of Temecula will hold its annual New Year's Eve Party in Old Town Temecula, which features a "grape drop" similar to the dropping of the ball in Times Square. The 12-by-7 foot cluster of illuminated grapes are dropped both at midnight on the East Coast with the ball, as well as the West Coast. Along with the event there is a children's play zone and outdoor musical entertainment.

