"New Pornographers" drummer arrested in Southern California for possession of child sexual abuse material

The band "New Pornographers" cut ties with drummer Joe Seiders after Riverside County deputies arrested him for possession of child sexual abuse material.

"Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders," the New Pornographers wrote in a statement on Instagram. "We have immediately severed all ties with him. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions."

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested Seiders, 44, on April 9 at a Palm Desert business in the 73000 block of Dinah Shore Drive after an employee witnessed him entering and exiting a restroom with younger boys. The employee called deputies, believing that Seiders was the same man who allegedly recorded an 11-year-old boy using the restroom at the same business on April 7.

Drummer Joseph Seiders and The New Pornographers perform at Celebrate Brooklyn! at the Prospect Park Bandshell on July 11, 2015, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Al Pereira

After arresting Seiders at the business, deputies served search warrants for his home, car and phone. Investigators found evidence implicating him in both of the bathroom incidents, including child sexual abuse material.

Deputies booked Seiders for possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child, invasion of privacy and attempted invasion of privacy.

Investigators believe that there may be additional victims. The department urged anyone with information on the case to contact Investigator Iniguez at (760) 836-1600 or dispatchers at (951) 776-1099.