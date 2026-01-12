New LA County program to provide nearly 300 free food carts to sidewalk vendors

Sidewalk vendors have the opportunity to get a new Los Angeles County code-compliant food cart for free as part of a new county program.

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, in partnership with the City of Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department, announced the launch of the $2.8 million Sidewalk Vending Cart Program on Monday.

More than 280 free, health-code-compliant food vending carts will be available to eligible sidewalk vendors to help with safe and legal operations.

The assistance comes after state requirements led the county to adopt its own Sidewalk Vending Ordinance, which went into effect in August 2024. The ordinance established legal guidelines, including requirements to obtain a Sidewalk Vending Registration Certificate and, for food vendors, a CMFO permit from the Department of Public Health.

In a news release, the county noted that the free cart giveaway is to "support low-income entrepreneurs and strengthen economic inclusion," as the new requirements introduced new costs for vendors.

"Many vendors are navigating increasingly difficult and uncertain times due to cruel federal immigration actions, and we know vendors play an essential role in the economic and cultural vitality of Los Angeles County," Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said.

The free carts vary in purpose, including hot-holding, cold-holding, cut-fruit, and integrated grill models, according to the county.

To receive a cart, applicants must be 18 years or older, live in LA County, be self-employed as a sidewalk vendor, earn less than $75,000 annually from vending, operate within either unincorporated LA County or the City of LA, and commit to full compliance with public health and safety regulations.

Vendors will only receive a cart once all necessary permits are secured, including a CMFO certificate, SVRC, and a local vending permit, depending on jurisdiction.

"This is more than a program, this is a chance to support small business growth, economic stability, and even generational wealth," Solis said.

Carts will be available as they are manufactured. Applications are now open and will be reviewed on a monthly basis for eligibility and cart type.

More information on the Sidewalk Vending Cart Program can be found here.