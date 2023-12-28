Nevada man arrested for series of armed robberies committed throughout LA County

Police have arrested a Nevada man who allegedly committed a string of armed robberies throughout Los Angeles County in recent weeks.

The arrest was made on Dec. 20 after Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the scene of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 500 block of W. El Segundo Boulevard at around 6:30 a.m., according to a statement from the department.

Police say that the suspect, 27-year-old Nevada man Amauje Ferguson, demanded money from the store clerk while holding them at gunpoint.

Upon their arrival, Ferguson attempted to evade the officers by leading them on a pursuit through the surrounding area. During the chase, officers say that Ferguson threw money and clothing out of the car window. They believe the money was taken during the robbery and the clothes where what he was wearing when he committed the crime.

Once the pursuit came to an end Ferguson was arrested.

Detectives have seen connected him to an additional robbery that happened in the 5000 block of Wilshire Boulevard just two hours prior to the convenience store robbery, as well as a different robbery at a store in the 800 block of W. Rosecrans Avenue on Dec. 18.

Ferguson has been booked without bail on suspicion of three counts of robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (213) 485-6914.