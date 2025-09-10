Neto and Trout lead Angels to 4-3 win over Twins

Zach Neto hit a two-run homer, Mike Trout drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Wednesday.

Trout's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning brought home Bryce Teodosio to give the Angels a 4-3 lead. Teodosio tripled off the top of the center-field wall, over the head of James Outman.

Trout also hit an RBI single in the third and scored on Neto's homer off starter Taj Bradley to put Los Angeles ahead 3-1. It was Neto's 26th home run of the year.

Byron Buxton tied it with a two-run shot in the sixth, his 31st homer this season.

Outman also homered, doubled and made a pair of leaping catches for the Twins. But they fell to 64-82 and were assured their first losing record since 2022.

Robert Stephenson (2-0), the fifth Angels reliever, got one out for the win. Kenley Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth to earn his 27th save.

Cole Sands (3-4) took the loss.

Bradley gave up three runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out five.

Key moment

Teodosio's leadoff triple in the eighth was hit over the head of Outman, who made leaping catches in the fifth and sixth. Outman hit a double in the top of the eighth that Teodosio could not see in center field.

Key stat

Minnesota stranded 11 baserunners and went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Following a day off Thursday, the Twins send RHP Pablo López (5-4, 2.84 ERA) to the mound Friday night against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

Angels RHP José Soriano (10-10, 4.07) is scheduled to start Thursday night in Seattle.