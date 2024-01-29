Watch CBS News
Neighbors chase off car burglars overnight in Sun Valley

By Amy Maetzold

Authorities are investigating multiple car burglaries that happened overnight in Sun Valley.

The Los Angeles Police Department received the first call around 12:15 a.m. on Monday for several cars being broken into in the area of Beck Ave and Saticoy Street.

The suspects were seen in surveillance video smashing the window of a work van and taking thousands of dollars worth of tools from inside before the owner ran outside with a baseball bat, according to police. The owner chased away the suspects and smashed the window of their getaway car before they drove off in a black vehicle.

Another car break-in happened a few blocks away, on Elk Wood and Ben Ave. Video shows the same black vehicle pull up to another vehicle, smashing the windows. The homeowner ran outside with a gun before the suspects could take anything.

LAPD are still searching for the possible suspects.

