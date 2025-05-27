Neighbors at odds over proposed Claremont housing development

A group of neighbors are at odds over the proposed housing development that may soon replace some old tennis courts in Claremont in coming months.

The development, which is called the City Ventures Indian Hill Project, would bring 70 three-story high townhomes to the small parcel of land located on W. American Avenue and Indian Hill Boulevard. The latter eventually feeds onto the always busy 10 Freeway.

Neighbors are concerned that the area, which already sees a lot of traffic, will become even more crowded. They're hoping that city leaders are able to either reject the proposal during a meeting Tuesday, or provide some further clarity on the matter.

"I'm not completely opposed to this," said Darvin Gomez. "We just want something that's reasonable and that fits ... that respects our neighborhood."

He's one of the many that gathered to speak up during the meeting on Tuesday.

An artist's rendering of the proposed housing development. City of Claremont

According to Claremont's city website and renderings provided by the developer, each of the new units would come with two-car garages and 11 guest spaces. The entire neighborhood however, would have just one entrance from W. American Avenue.

"It's safety. Because this area is really, really bad for traffic, really bad where you can't move as is," said Bryan Trunik, another neighbor. "Then, they wanna put 70 more units in right here on the corner and only have one entrance in and out."

The entire debacle isn't just a Claremont issue either, as Pomona residents have also joined the opposition to the development, as their city is located on the other side of the street.

"We're a community of Claremont and Pomona. We do not want to see this happen," said Alice Gomez.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has already approved one entrance design, which Claremont acknowledges is a congested area with growing commercial space. Their studies, however, show that the number of units won't significantly impact the flow of traffic, something that neighbors highly disagree with.

"We're already having issues with parking already," said Pomona City Council member Elizabeth Ontiveros-Cole. "That's my concern."

Claremont council members will vote on the development on Tuesday night.