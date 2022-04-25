Near-record temps hit SoCal ahead of cooler conditions

Temperature records were expected to be broken Monday though the heat blast is expected to be short-lived, with cooler weather returning Tuesday.

Temperatures were expected to be 8 to 16 degrees above normal in the Los Angeles area, according to the National Weather Service.

Happy Monday! It's going to be another hot day with possible records as this hot spell continues. Temps will be about 3-6 degrees warmer than yesterday. I'll tell you when the cooling trend begins on @cbsla 430a-7a & 11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/6btj5tYwBM — Amber Lee (@AmberLeeNews) April 25, 2022

On Sunday, a record was set at Los Angeles International Airport at 86 degrees breaking the previous mark of 85, set in 2020.

By noon Monday, it was 90 degrees in Torrance, 88 in Fullerton, 86 in downtown Los Angeles and 85 at the Santa Monica Airport.

Temperatures are expected to cool down starting Tuesday with highs reaching the mid-70s and lower 80s on Tuesday, the lower- to mid-70s on Wednesday and the mid-60s to around 70 on Thursday.

People are advised to stay hydrated and to limit outdoor activities during high heat.

Cooling centers are available in Los Angeles County and can be found here.