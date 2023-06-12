NCAA Champion UCLA Women's Soccer, Men's Volleyball teams to visit White House

The UCLA women's soccer and men's volleyball teams will be among the NCAA champions honored at the White House Monday on College Athlete Day.

UCLA won its second NCAA women's soccer championship on December 5, overcoming a two-goal deficit with 10 minutes to play to defeat North Carolina, 3-2, in overtime.

UCLA scored the tying goal with 16 seconds left in regulation and the winning goal 17 minutes into overtime to complete the biggest comeback in College Cup history.

The Bruins won their record 20th NCAA men's volleyball championship May 6, defeating two-time reigning champion Hawaii in four sets.

This will be the first time either team has visited the White House.

The 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time event will be streamed on whitehouse.gov/live and on the White House Facebook page.