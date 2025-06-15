Watch CBS News
National anthem singer claims Dodgers said she couldn't perform in Spanish, but she did it anyway

Amid an ongoing, controversial push to increase immigration enforcement in Los Angeles, the woman who sang the national anthem before Saturday night's Dodgers game said she felt like she "needed" to do something different for her performance.

In a post to her TikTok account Saturday night, singer Nezza tearfully explained how she decided to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner"  in Spanish prior to the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

"I've sang the national anthem many times in my life. But today, out of all days, I could not," she said.

Nezza said she couldn't believe it when a representative from the Dodgers told her she couldn't sing the anthem in Spanish. Ultimately, she chose to ignore the wishes of the team.

"I just felt like I needed to do it," she said. "I'm proud of myself for doing that today."

Nezza at the premiere of "Apples Never Fall" held at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

A child of immigrants, Nezza explained that her parents received citizenship when she was young. The thought of her parents being deported struck a chord with her, she said.

"I just can't imagine them being ripped away from me," Nezza tearfully added. "What are we doing?"

At the end of her video, Nezza said it's "safe to say" the Dodgers won't allow her back to sing the anthem.

CBS News Los Angeles reached out to the Dodgers for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

