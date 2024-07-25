Must-have products for the perfect summer glow
Are you looking for that perfect summer glow?
Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray, The Go-To Girlfriend, shows us some must-have items that will leave your skin looking radiant and healthy for the summer.
1. Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum | Price: $33.99, MadHippie.com
2. goGLOW Ultimate Travel Kit | Price: $55
3. Kate Somerville HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops | Price: $46, KateSomerville.com (Code: "SUMMER20" for 20% off)
4. Lady Van Der Hagen Flawless Glide Razor | Price: $7.99
5. Soapaos Shower Bar & Lotion Bar | Price: $11-$14
6. BosleyMD Revive+ Densifying Treatment Foam For Men | Price: $35