Must-have products for the perfect summer glow

Must-have items for a summer glow | The Go-To Girlfriend
Are you looking for that perfect summer glow? 

Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray, The Go-To Girlfriend, shows us some must-have items that will leave your skin looking radiant and healthy for the summer.

1. Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum | Price: $33.99, MadHippie.com

2. goGLOW Ultimate Travel Kit | Price: $55

3. Kate Somerville HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops | Price: $46, KateSomerville.com (Code: "SUMMER20" for 20% off)

4. Lady Van Der Hagen Flawless Glide Razor | Price: $7.99

5. Soapaos Shower Bar & Lotion Bar | Price: $11-$14

6. BosleyMD Revive+ Densifying Treatment Foam For Men | Price: $35

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com.

