Murrieta police searching for leads after massive brawl, gunfire outside of In-N-Out Burger

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Police are seeking additional information following a massive brawl and gunfire that occurred outside of an In-N-Out Burger in Murrieta over the weekend. 

It happened on Saturday morning just after midnight at the restaurant located in the 39000 block of Avenida Acacias, said a Facebook post from the Murrieta Police Department. 

Officers were sent to the location after learning of a brawl involving 20 to 30 people. 

"Officers located witnesses and multiple involved parties at the scene and learned a firearm had been discharged at some point," the post said. 

They say that despite the fact that there was no property damage, no one was injured in the fight and that no one was struck by gunfire, they're still searching for information on the melee. 

Police tell CBS News Los Angeles that they have "obtained some footage" of the incident and are following up on new investigative leads. They are not releasing video at the time. 

Anyone who knows more about the incident is asked to contact MPD investigators at (951) 461-6353. 

