2 more arrests made in possible murder-for-hire at Murrieta apartment complex

Two more people have been arrested in connection with a possible murder-for-hire that left a 30-year-old man dead at a Murrieta apartment complex in January, according to police.

The incident happened back on Jan. 13, 2026 at around 9:15 a.m., when police were called to The Arbors at California Oaks apartment complex, which is located in the 24000 block of Jackson Avenue, according to a news release from the Murrieta Police Department at the time.

They found 30-year-old Aaron Parr, of Murrieta, dead at the scene. At the time, officers said that they were investigating the incident as a homicide.

On Friday, investigators provided further information on the case. They said that two people had been arrested on Jan. 29, 2026 for their alleged connection to the murder. They were identified as Parr's ex-girlfriend, Ignacia Perkins, and her acquaintance, James Petri.

Perkins and Petri were both charged with murder, murder for financial or other consideration and criminal conspiracy to commit murder.

Police noted that Petri was arrested in Birmingham, Alabama, with the help of the Birmingham Police Department, FBI Birmingham Safe Streets Task Force, Washoe County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Ignacia Perkins (left) and James Petri (right). Murrieta Police Department / Birmingham Police Department

"Since the initial arrests, Murrieta Police Detectives have continued to diligently examine a substantial volume of physical evidence, digital evidence, and investigative leads," an updated release on the investigation said. "Through persistent investigative efforts and coordination with partner agencies across the United States, detectives were able to identify and locate two additional accomplices involved in this homicide."

On Wednesday, March 18, officers said that 34-year-old Jerry Wheeler, of Brookhaven, Georgia, and 39-year-old Kenneth Maxwell, of Midfield, Alabama, were both also arrested for their alleged connection to Parr's death.

Wheeler and Maxwell both face charges for murder, murder for financial or other consideration and criminal conspiracy to commit murder, according to police. Both face extradition to California in the coming days.

The out-of-state arrests were made with the assistance of the Brookhaven Police Department, North Metro SWAT and FBI Birmingham SWAT teams, Murrieta police said.

Kenneth Maxwell. FBI Birmingham / Safe Streets

"The Murrieta Police Department extends its sincere appreciation to these agencies for their professionalism, coordination, and support in safely taking these suspects into custody," the release said.

Police noted that the investigation remains ongoing and that some information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with further information was asked to contact detectives at (951) 461-6353.