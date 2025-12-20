Watch CBS News
Two people, multiple pets killed in Murrieta mobile home fire

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Two people and multiple pets were killed during a mobile home fire in Murrieta early Saturday morning. 

Firefighters were called to the 41000 block of Knight Drive at around 4:45 a.m. after learning of the fire, according to a news release from Murrieta Fire & Rescue. 

"Upon arrival, MFR units encountered a mobile home, a carport, three vehicles, two outbuildings, and a large pine tree fully engulfed in flames," the release said. 

Crews launched an "aggressive" fire attack while searching the property for trapped residents. They said that the building's structural integrity was quickly compromised and they had to switch to a defensive operation.

It took about 45 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters said that five people were inside the mobile home when the fire broke out, two of whom were found dead inside. They had not yet been identified. Firefighters also said that "multiple household pets" died in the fire. 

Three others were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not noted by firefighters. 

Investigators with both Murrieta Fire & Rescue and the Murrieta Police Department are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. 

