Murrieta daycare operator arrested on suspicion of molesting child

A Murrieta daycare operator was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of molesting a child in his care, according to police.

Investigators say that they were contacted on Jan. 7 for allegations of a possible molestation that happened involving the suspect and a young girl, according to a statement from the Murrieta Police Department.

After several weeks of investigation, they gathered sufficient evidence to identify the suspect as 63-year-old Marvin Alberto Ulloa, who owns and operates Ulloa Family Daycare in the 27700 block of Hackberry Street near Clinton Keith Road, police said.

They served a search warrant at the business on Tuesday afternoon, where Ulloa was taken into custody. He was booked into the Byrd Detention Center later that day, police said.

Court papers released on Thursday alleged that the victim, only identified in documents as "C.F." was targeted by Ulloa from July 2020 and July 2023.

"'C.F' was particularly vulnerable," the criminal complaint said. "It is alleged (the defendant) took advantage of a position of trust and confidence to commit the grimes."

On Thursday he was charged with two counts of forced oral copulation of a child under 10 years old, lewd acts on a minor and other offenses.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail and his case is set to be under review by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday.