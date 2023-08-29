Multiple schools placed on lockdown in Sunland-Tujunga area, person of interest detained

Verdugo Hills Highschool on lockdown after reports of a suspicious man on an electric scooter

Multiple schools were placed on lockdown after a suspicious person was reported in the Sunland-Tujunga area Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers have detained an individual and are no longer searching for a suspect.

Authorities said all students are safe and there is no current threat to the community.

LAPD responded to the 7700 block of Foothill Blvd around 9:30 a.m. where the suspect was originally spotted riding around on a scooter. Police said the suspect was wearing a black tactical helmet and vest along with a black backpack.

Authorities were seen in the area of Verdugo Hills High School, which was placed on lockdown as they searched a nearby neighborhood for the suspect.

The other schools placed on a temporary lockdown in the area included, Mount Gleason Middle School, Plainview Avenue Elementary and Pinewood Avenue Elementary.

It was unknown whether the suspect has a weapon or not.

LAUSD released the following statement during the incident:

"Our school is currently undergoing a lockdown due to police activity in our surrounding neighborhood. As a precautionary measure, we are modifying our operations to ensure the safety of our students. Our students are safe and our school remains open for instruction. We are also maintaining direct communication with local authorities, who are keeping us updated with the latest developments. They have advised that our school remains safe for instruction. The Los Angeles School Police Department is also on our campus as a precautionary measure."