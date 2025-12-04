Multiple people treated for burns at Woodland Hills high-rise electrical fire

Three people are being treated for burns after fire crews put out an electrical fire in a Woodland Hills high-rise building Thursday morning.

Arriving Los Angeles Fire Department crews did not spot any flames or smoke coming from the 17-story building at Canoga Ave. and Erwin Street, but security informed them that fire alarms were going off on the 10th floor.

Firefighters went up the stairs to fight a 10th-floor electrical fire, according to LAFD. Three burn patients were treated and transported by LAFD paramedics.

This is a developing story.