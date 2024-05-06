Multiple people arrested inside UCLA parking garage

People who attempted to takeover a parking garage on UCLA campus were taken into custody Monday morning.

Authorities were seen detaining people on the 3rd floor of Parking Lot 2 on campus. It's unclear why they were being detained and if they were students.

Officers also responded to Moore Hall where a group of about 50 to 60 protesters gathered inside. Faculty reported seeing the people come into the building around 6 a.m.

This comes as UCLA classes were expected to resume after Israel-Hamas war protests turned violent last week.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.