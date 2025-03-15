Multiple lanes closed as pothole opens on I-5 in Glendale

Multiple lanes of the I-5 Freeway in Glendale were closed on Saturday due to a pothole impacting traffic.

Officials were made aware of the obstruction at around 1:20 p.m. on southbound lanes near Western Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pothole that closed two lanes of I-5 in Glendale on Saturday, March 15, 2025. KCAL News

They say that the pothole went through the road, creating a hole in the overpass road. Concrete debris fell onto lanes of Western Avenue from above.

CHP officers issued a SigAlert for the two rightmost lanes of the southbound freeway for at least six hours beginning at 2:45 p.m. as crews worked to immediately repair the road and assess the bridge's integrity.

No further information was provided.