Multiple lanes closed as pothole opens on I-5 in Glendale

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Multiple lanes of the I-5 Freeway in Glendale were closed on Saturday due to a pothole impacting traffic. 

Officials were made aware of the obstruction at around 1:20 p.m. on southbound lanes near Western Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The pothole that closed two lanes of I-5 in Glendale on Saturday, March 15, 2025. KCAL News

They say that the pothole went through the road, creating a hole in the overpass road. Concrete debris fell onto lanes of Western Avenue from above. 

CHP officers issued a SigAlert for the two rightmost lanes of the southbound freeway for at least six hours beginning at 2:45 p.m. as crews worked to immediately repair the road and assess the bridge's integrity. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

