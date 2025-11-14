Man dead after multi-vehicle crash in Hollywood

A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Hollywood early on Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said first responders received calls of the crash around 2:42 a.m. near the 7100 block of Sunset Boulevard.

When officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived, they found three vehicles that had been damaged during the crash. A man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A stretch of the northbound direction of Sunset Boulevard is closed near Formosa Avenue as authorities work to clear the roadway.

It is unclear what led up to the crash. The LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident.