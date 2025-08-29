Watch CBS News
Multi-vehicle crash in Torrance prompts street closure

A multi-vehicle crash in Torrance prompts street closures on Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for Artesia Boulevard between South Western and Van Ness Avenue in both directions.

The Gardena Police Department said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that took place around 3:30 a.m. Injuries were reported, but it is unclear how many people were involved and the condition of those injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes while police remain on the scene. 

