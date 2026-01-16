Muhammad Ali U.S. Postal Service stamp unveiled in Los Angeles

The latest U.S. Postal Service commemorative stamp, that of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, was unveiled and celebrated Friday by Los Angeles Muslim leaders and civil rights advocates.

The Muhammad Ali Forever stamp features simply and boldly, a black and white 1974 Associated Press picture of Ali in his signature boxing stance.

"The up-and-down appearance of Ali is suggestive of his legendary movement in the ring, while his last name is written in large capital letters reminiscent of boxing posters announcing an upcoming bout," the USPS wrote on its Postal Store site.

The Muhammad Ali Forever stamp U.S. Postal Service

During his lifetime and posthumously, Ali received numerous awards, including an Olympic gold medal in 1960, the United Nations Messenger of Peace award in 1998, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.

Aside from becoming the World Heavyweight Boxing Champion in 1974, in 1990, Ali was directly involved with freeing 15 US hostages out of Iraq and in 2011, he publicly appealed to Iranian officials for the release of two US citizens.

Muhammad Ali died in 2016 at the age of 74 after living with Parkinson's disease for more than three decades.

Rebecca Husani, vice president of operations and administration, Muslim Public Affairs Council

"We look forward to bringing this Muhammad Ali stamp to America as we celebrate the achievement of Muhammad Ali and what he has brought to our society," Rebecca Husani, Muslim Public Affairs, said.

"Especially at this time when diversity is challenged, (it's) a moment where we can all stand together proud and showcase the contributions of Muslims to society."

The Muhammad Ali Forever stamps, issued on Jan. 15, are available in sheets of 20.