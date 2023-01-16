Mudslides shut down one lane of southbound 5 Freeway near Elysian Park
Mudslides led to the closure of the right lane of the southbound 5 Freeway near Elysian Park, Caltrans said Monday.
Caltrans tweeted that the right lane of the 5 Freeway is closed from Stadium Way to State Route 110 and the southbound I-5 connector to southbound SR-110.
The shutdown is until further notice, Caltrans said. No injuries have been reported.
