Mudslides shut down one lane of southbound 5 Freeway near Elysian Park

Mudslides led to the closure of the right lane of the southbound 5 Freeway near Elysian Park, Caltrans said Monday.

Caltrans tweeted that the right lane of the 5 Freeway is closed from Stadium Way to State Route 110 and the southbound I-5 connector to southbound SR-110.

The shutdown is until further notice, Caltrans said. No injuries have been reported.