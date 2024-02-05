Watch CBS News
Mudslide risk prompts evacuation warning for Culver City residents

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Culver City issued an evacuation warning for the Upper Crest neighborhood as the rain continues to fall and has increased the risk of mudslides on Monday. 

The warning was coupled with a local state of emergency declaration. It affects the residents living at the addresses listed below:

  • Cranks Road (Tellefson Road to St James Drive) (10600 and 10700 blocks) 
  • Tellefson Road (Cranks Road to Stubbs Lane) (5712 – 5825) 
  • Ranch Road (Tellefson Road to Cranks Road) (10600 and 10700 blocks) 
  • Stubbs Lane (entirety) (10700 block) 
  • Lugo Way (entirety) (10700 block)
  • Youngworth Road (Ranch Road to Flaxton Street) (10600 block)
  • Flaxton Street (Youngworth Road to Drakewood Ave) (10600 block)
  • Drakewood Avenue (Ranch Road to Northgate Street) (10600 block)
  • Bernardo Road (Tellefson Road to terminus) (10800 block)

The city said mudflows have already been reported behind two homes along Cranks Road and one home on Flaxton Street. 

Residents are urged to start making preparations, including gathering family, pets, basic needs, medications and important paperwork. 

An emergency shelter has been established at the Veterans Memorial Complex at 4117 Overland Avenue.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 6:11 PM PST

