Mudslide in Pacific Palisades displaces family of eight

A small mudslide has hit a house in Pacific Palisades and displaced a family of eight -- four adults and four children - says Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The mudslide happened around 7:50 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of N. Las Lomas Avenue.

An approximately 100' X 200' area of the hillside sloughed off and made contact with a home on the downhill side. The family displaced will stay with loved ones in the meantime, officials said.

One elderly male was evacuated from the home above the impacted hillside as a precaution.

A grading inspector and geologist will be responding to the area in the morning to assess the situation, investigators said.

There were no injuries reported.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)