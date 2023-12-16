Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA bus driver, 3 passengers injured after backing into retaining wall in Westlake area

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

4 injured after Metro bus backs into retaining wall in Westlake
4 injured after Metro bus backs into retaining wall in Westlake 00:20

Four people on board a Metro bus, including the driver, were injured on Saturday when the bus somehow rolled backwards into a retaining wall in the Westlake area. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to 270 S. Loma Drive at around 3:40 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to the department's Public Information Officer Margaret Stewart. 

The bus suffered minor damage in the crash, which was visible with SkyCal overhead. 

Three of the passengers, as well as the driver, were hospitalized with minor injuries, firefighters said. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 5:44 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.