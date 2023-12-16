MTA bus driver, 3 passengers injured after backing into retaining wall in Westlake area

4 injured after Metro bus backs into retaining wall in Westlake

4 injured after Metro bus backs into retaining wall in Westlake

4 injured after Metro bus backs into retaining wall in Westlake

Four people on board a Metro bus, including the driver, were injured on Saturday when the bus somehow rolled backwards into a retaining wall in the Westlake area.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to 270 S. Loma Drive at around 3:40 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to the department's Public Information Officer Margaret Stewart.

The bus suffered minor damage in the crash, which was visible with SkyCal overhead.

Three of the passengers, as well as the driver, were hospitalized with minor injuries, firefighters said.

No further information was provided.