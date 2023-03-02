Watch CBS News
Mt. Baldy Resort hopes to reopen Friday after avalanches shut it down

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Cleanup continues with crews working nonstop Thursday at the Mount Baldy ski resort as Wednesday's early morning avalanche shut it down.

Bulldozers continue to clear mounds of snow Thursday off Mt. Baldy Road, near the Mt. Baldy Resort after 15 feet of snow rushed down the mountainside Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, 106 inches of snow fell onto Mt. Baldy after the storm that passed through on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The avalanches, which started at about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday left 15 feet of snow over the resort's parking lot. 

One resident, Greg, estimated about 20 feet of snow covered the road after the avalanche. "I heard - Thump - and I knew it was an avalanche ... I was relieved it didn't hit my house," he said.

According to San Bernardino County Supervisor Jesse Armendarez, no injuries were reported. 

The Angeles National Forest had closed the areas near the Mt. Baldy Resort for snow play, as the potential for more dangerous avalanches loomed, but Thursday afternoon, KCAL News reporter Jasmine Viel said the Mt. Baldy Village area had a lot of visitors enjoying the snow. 

Residents in the area are asking visitors to follow the rules and to be respectful of those who live there, as driveways have been reported to be blocked by snow visitors. 

Viel reported that the resort may be open Friday.

