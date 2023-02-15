Mountain lion hit and killed by vehicle along PCH near Malibu

A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle along the Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident occurred near Leo Carrillo State Beach around 7 p.m., according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"CDFW was immediately in touch with a local veterinarian to prepare for assessment and possible treatment, but video provided to the department by law enforcement indicated the lion had traumatic injuries," said Tim Daly, California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Specialists were preparing to move the cougar for capture, but it died from its injuries just before 9:30 p.m.

The mountain lion was not collared or being tracked by the National Park Service.

In January 2023, collared mountain lion P-81 was also killed along PCH in the western Santa Monica Mountains after being hit by a vehicle.

The previous month, famed lion P-22, known as the "Hollywood Cat" for successfully crossing two freeways to take up residence in Griffith Park, was euthanized after being captured due to concerns about his health. Officials said P-22 appeared to have been struck by a vehicle shortly before his capture.

Park Service officials have said vehicle strikes are the leading cause of death for mountain lions in their study area. Since March 2022, officials said, nine mountain lions have died by vehicle strikes, six of them radio-collared.

P-81 was the 34th mountain lion, and the 13th radio-collared cat, to die from road mortality since 2002, according to recreation area officials.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the Ventura (101) Freeway is under construction in the Agoura Hills area, and is seen as a "major and critical step" in enabling the big cats and other wildlife to expand their territories -- and do so safely, without having to cross major roads.

The landscaped crossing will span 10 lanes of the 101 Freeway in Liberty Canyon when completed in 2025, and aims to provide a connection between the small population of mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains and the larger and genetically diverse populations to the north.

