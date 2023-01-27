P-81 mountain lion found dead on Pacific Coast Highway

Mountain lion P-81 was found dead on Pacific Coast Highway and was most likely struck by a vehicle, according to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

"We are saddened to share mountain lion P-81 was likely killed by vehicle strike Sunday, Jan. 22," the recreation area announced through Twitter.

Officials said California Fish and Wildlife officers collected P-81's body on PCH, and a necropsy will be performed to confirm the approximately 4-year-old male's cause of death.

The lion is one of many Southland-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, and his death comes just over a month after the more-famous P-22 -- known as the "Hollywood Cat" -- was euthanized on Dec. 17. It is believed that P-22's injuries and sickly state were the result of being hit by a vehicle.

Park Service officials said vehicle strikes are the leading cause of death for mountain lions in their study area.

Since March 2022, officials said, nine mountain lions have died by vehicle strikes, six of them radio-collared.

P-81 is the 34th mountain lion, and the 13th radio-collared cat, to die from road mortality since 2002, according to recreation area officials.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the Ventura (101) Freeway is under construction in the Agoura Hills area and is seen as a "major and critical step" in enabling the big cats and other wildlife to expand their territories -- and do so safely, without having to cross major roads.

The landscaped crossing will span 10 lanes of the 101 Freeway in Liberty Canyon when completed in 2025 and aims to provide a connection between the small population of mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains and the larger and genetically diverse populations to the north.

The National Wildlife Federation is hosting the noontime memorial event Feb. 4, at the Greek Theatre for P-22. Two days after the memorial was announced and free tickets were available on Ticketmaster, it was announced that the venue had sold out.