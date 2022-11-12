Mountain high opening this weekend for the start of ski season

It's officially ski season at Wrightwood's Mountain High resort!

Crews worked around the clock to clear lifts and make snow for opening day this Saturday, Nov. 12

"It feels like winter again at Mountain High," said John McColly, the resort's vice president of sales & marketing." 3-4 inches of new snow fell this week and our snowmaking team has been burying the mountain ever since. This is going to be our earliest opening in the past several years."

The early opening precipitated by the first round of snow is a sign of what's to come, hopefully.

"The mountain up there has been opening later and later — last year it wasn't until December," said barista Mandy Durdines. "The fact that we got snow already so soon it's very exciting."

The local community is excited about this early opening bringing in new business.

"It's huge for the locals," said Mountain High sales manager Tyler Shippy. "This town thrives on us being open."

While Opening day is only available for pass holders, tickets for Sunday, Nov. 13 are already on sale.

Early-season operating hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends. Guests can park for free through Nov. 24. Rentals are available and newer skiers can receive lessons beginning on Dec 3.

Early-season tickets can be reserved in advance here.

The resort hopes that there is enough snow by Thanksgiving for open tubing and sledding.

Big Bear Mountain also opens for skiers tomorrow. Storms this week left more than a foot of snow, bringing the start of an early local ski season.