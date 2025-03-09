Watch CBS News
Brush fire forces temporary closure of southbound SR-2 freeway in Glendale

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A small brush fire prompted the temporary closure of southbound lanes of the SR-2 freeway in Glendale on Sunday evening. 

Firefighters are referring to the blaze as the Mountain Fire, which is located near the 2100 block of Haven Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

It's unclear how or when the fire started, but all southbound lanes were closed at around 7:30 p.m. as the firefight continued. They were expected to be reopened to all traffic by 8:15 p.m. 

Crews could be seen working to battle the fire both from above the flames on the hillside overlooking the freeway and from the road with SkyCal over the scene.  

A buildup of traffic could be seen gradually growing as the emergency vehicles remained blocking the freeway. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

